Our beloved Betty, 65, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Betty was born on April 24, 1955, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to the late Lewis Manuel Mickey and Betty Lee Battle. Betty loved life, and was one of the happiest people you could ever meet. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by two and sisters, Lessie Lee Mickey and Arline Mickey. Betty is survived by two sisters, Pauline Burruss of Brooklyn, Maryland, and Glenis Louise Jackson, of Charlottesville, Virginia; a host of relatives, far too many to name; and many, many dear friends. The immediate family will privately reflect on Betty's life, and what she meant to them.

