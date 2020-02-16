Roland Eugene Micklem of Scottsville, went to be with the Lord surrounded by family at home on February 13, 2020. He was born on December 27, 1945, in Albemarle County, to the late Roland and Catherine Vernelle Banton Micklem. Survivors include his wife, Liz Nay; two daughters, Cynthia Micklem and Shelia Thompson; three stepdaughters, Dana Catlett, Vickie Kauffman, and Niki Hall; one sister, Martha Swanson; two brothers, Irving Micklem and David Micklem; seven grandchildren, Hannah, Ben, Atlee, Caleb, Benjamin, Leah, and Clarke; and two sisters-in-law, Sue Wood and Martha Vest. Roland retired from Uniroyal with over 40 years of service. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Seay's Chapel United Methodist Church, 4916 Shores Road, Palmyra, VA 22963, with Tim Catlett officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va. (434-263-4097).
In memory
