Sadie B. Mikels, 104, of Canadensis, Pa., died Sunday evening, September 8, 2019, while under hospice care in her daughter's home in Charlottesville, Va. She was the widow of S. Robert Mikels who died December 13, 1994. Born on October 7, 1914, at home in Canadensis, she was a daughter of the late Nelson and Anna (Olsommer) Bender. She was a lifetime resident of Monroe County and worked as a secretary at Skytop and Buck Hill. She loved to knit and crochet and she baked pies for sale in a shop in Canadensis. Sadie was a member of Calvary Bible Church in East Stroudsburg and for many years was active with the Bible Club Movement of Monroe County (B.C.M. International). Surviving are five children, Laurene Nelson and husband, Robert, of Charlottesville, Va., Keith Mikels and wife, Linda, of Canadensis, Pa., Mark Mikels and wife, Linda, of Apple Valley, Calif., Wade Mikels and wife, Cheryl, of Burbank, Calif., and Laurel Clothier and husband, Jerry, of Knoxville, Tenn.; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Her first great-great-grandson was born early Monday morning, September 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; three sisters, Frances Thomas, Betty Smith, and Arlene Rolio; as well as a daughter-in-law, Marian (Keith). A special thanks is given to the Hospice staff who cared for her and visited her, especially Sarah DeWitt, her nurse. Thanks is also given to caregivers Fannie Martin and Esther Davis. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 100 Alderman, Charlottesville, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway #300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, hopva.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
