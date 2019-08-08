Shirley Louise Milam, 86, of Scottsville, Virginia, formerly of Charlottesville, went home to be with her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Martha Jefferson Hospital. Shirley was born on September 11, 1932, in Lynbrook, Long Island, New York, to the late Walter and Mildred Mains. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Shirley Milam; her parents, Walter and Mildred Mains; three aunts, Elizabeth Combes, Gertrude Gibson, and Marguerite Lensch; three brothers in law, Winston Milam, Claude Milam, and Stanley Becouvarakis; and her sister-in-law, Jean Milam. She is survived by three children, a son, Michael J. Milam and his wife, Audrey, of Scottsville, Virginia; her daughter, Tracy L. Schaefer (Charlie) of Florida; and her daughter, Penny E. Milam-Boley (Mark) of Culpeper, Virginia. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Jesse M. Milam (Anju), Shanalee Carlson (Derick), and Erin D. Moore (Charlie). In addition to her grandchildren, she is survived by her great-grandchildren, Gage T. Carlson, Tate C. Carlson, William D. Milam, and Arya L. Milam. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Garnett M. Becouvarakis and Ann Milam, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley graduated Malverne High School on Long Island. She had dreamed of attending art school in New York City but that dream was not realized. Instead, she traveled each day by train into the city and worked for Photo Lettering. She met her husband Bill and they married in 1953. Shirley became a housewife and raised her three children. She loved her family. She was very talented at decorating and was able to use her artistic abilities to make their house a home. She received Jesus as her personal savior and served faithfully at First Baptist Church of Patchogue, on Long Island. She was involved with the Pioneer Girls and the Pal Gals. She looked forward to the Christian Woman's Club also. Shirley and Bill moved to his homeland of Virginia to retire. They attended the First Baptist Church of Charlottesville on Park Street, where they were active in the Sojourners Senior Sunday School Class, served in the Soup Kitchen and at the Wednesday Evening Family Suppers. She was also a member of the WMU. Shirley loved her family, but Jesus was her first love. She loved to share the gospel with everyone she met. She was faithful to pray on the prayer chain and for her family. She used the gifts the Lord had given her to the best of her ability. Shirley was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was loved very much by her family and her friends and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Teague Funeral Home.
