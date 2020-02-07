Geraldine "Jell" Mark Miller, 86, formally of Fork Union, Virginia, died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at The Martha Jefferson House in Charlottesville, Virginia. Born on November 14, 1933, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Julia DiCampli Mark and Jerry V. Mark. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Leonard J. Mark; brothers-in law, Jack A. Campbell, Charles "Pinky" Tertusek, and Vincent McAndrew; and granddaughter, Kathryn Towler Shuman. Jell is survived by her husband of 66 years, William H. Miller of Charlottesville, Virginia; her four children, Patricia Louise Shuman (her favorite) and husband, John J. Shuman of Fork Union, Kathleen Miller Warn (her favorite) and husband, Jeffrey Warn of Virginia Beach, William H. Miller, Jr. (her favorite) and wife Chimee Purev Miller of Arlington; and Michael KindtMiller (her favorite) and wife, Michelle Miller of Washington, D.C. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Miller Shuman, John Ryan Shuman and his wife, Meredith, Kelly Kathleen Shuman, Mark Tyler Shuman, Michael Alex Fields Jr., Kaitlin Kivett Fields, Anu Batkhishig Miller, Zoe Lauren-Rose Miller, and Riley Anna Miller, and two great-grandchildren, John Clark Shuman and Michael Keizer Wojtasiak. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Rosemarie Mark Campbell of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; and her sisters-in-law, Gail D. Mark of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, Betty Miller McAndrew and Grace Miller Tertusek, both of Bethlehem. In addition she is survived by a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and their children, whom she loved dearly. Jell lived all of her married life in Virginia. She worked for State Farm Insurance in Charlottesville during the years Bill attended the University of Virginia. They moved to Fork Union in 1957 where they raised their children and worked at Fork UnionMilitary Academy. Jell was Secretary to the Athletic Director for 29 years and was beloved by both coaches and athletes. The family wishes to thank Dr. Randall Bashore and his wife, Gail, for the kind and loving care they extended to Jell and Bill for over 30 years. Appreciation also goes to Jason Agee for his years of service to them, as well as to the wonderful staff at Martha Jefferson House, particularly Debbie Stanley, where they have resided for the last seven months. In accordance with Jell's wishes, the body will be cremated. There will be no funeral or memorial service. Burial will be private. Anyone wishing to make a contribution in her name, may direct it to St. Joseph Catholic Church/Shrine of St. Katharine Drexel, 28 Cameron Street, VA 23038. "If by chance you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs you."
