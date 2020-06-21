Virginia Estes Miller, 95, of Rochelle, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her home. She was born on August 25, 1924, to the late Robert Welford Estes and Beulah Helen Tussing Estes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Allman Miller, brother Robert "Buck" Estes, sister, Mamie Utz. Virginia operated the Circle Laundromat for many years. She is survived by her daughter, Joy Griffith and husband, Terry, of Rochelle; her son, James "Jimmy" Floyd Miller and wife, Barbara, of Rochelle; sister, Evelyn Mackey of Sorrento, Fla.; sister-in-law, Leona Estes; grandchildren, James Floyd Miller Jr. (Lori), Tammy Miller Jackson, Brooke Leigh Chiles (Roy), and Collin Michael Griffith (Julie); and great-grandchildren, J. T. Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, MacKenzie Jackson, Conner Miller, Kyler Miller, Dylan Chiles, Mason Cash Griffith, and Micayla Vance. On January 2, 1943 she married the love of her life, Floyd Allman Miller. The family would like to thank Legacy Hospice with special thanks to Susan and Jalesa for their loving care of mom. She was an active member of Union Grove Christian Church attending "drive-in" Church for the last time on May 31. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. at Union Grove Christian Church Cemetery conducted by Pastor Terry Newton. Memorial contributions may be made to Union Grove Christian Church, 3125 Ridge Road, Barboursville, VA 22723.
Most Popular
-
'He is irreplaceable': Caroll Bickers, a longtime Central Virginia coach and administrator, dies at 68
-
Photos refute Brackney's claim of VSP's role in protest
-
UVa's history with slavery prompts tweeks to new athletic logos
-
Northam releases list of long-term care homes with COVID-19 outbreaks
-
Tim Taylor adds Charlottesville native Kevin Leatherwood to his coaching staff at Navy
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.