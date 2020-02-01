Remembering William "Bill" H. Millick III was born on August 17, 1922, at Merion Park, Pennsylvania. He was the husband of 38 years to a beautiful, loving wife of the late Lore F. Millick and father of, a man to be proud of, Mark William Millick. He died on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Intelligent. Articulate. Resourceful. Warm. Gracious. Well-read. Precise. Gifted. Loving. Charitable. Informed. Prepared. Idea-filled. Quick-witted. Faithful. Gregarious. Humorous. Well-rounded. Fatherly. Beloved. Greatly-missed. Committed follower of Jesus Christ. Bound for glory. A Celebration of Life will be held at First United Methodist Church in Charlottesville on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Innisfree Village, 5505 Walnut Level Rd., Crozet, VA 22932. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
