January 16, 1974 - Friday, May 15, 2020 Mark William Millick, 47, of Charlottesville, Va. died on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Rosewood Village-Greenbrier. Born January 16, 1973, in Wilmington, Delaware, he was the son of the late William Henry Millick III and Lore Felsch Millick. Mark and his parents traveled the world and gave Mark a rich full life of love and happiness. Mark "loved everybody". He enjoyed music and playing the violin. He was a Special Olympics athlete competing in golf, swimming, softball, skiing and track and field. Over the years he won 99 medals. He served as a Governor's Page in the N.C. State Legislature in 1997. He was an usher at Thalian Hall in Wilmington NC for three years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Charlottesville where he served on the band staff for the morning worship services. Mark moved to Innisfree Village's town home in 2002 and was very proud of the fact that he only ever lived in the city, which he viewed as a symbol of his independence. He worked in the weavery, bakery, kitchen and woodshop at the village in Crozet. He also participated in pottery, music and the FCAP fitness programs. Mark was a "man to be proud of". He was a friend, companion and blessing in the lives of all who knew him. His laugh, smile, hugs and love for life was a symbol of his unconditional love for all. Mark is survived by his guardians, Jimmy and LeAnn Wooten, of Graham North Carolina, his Innisfree Village Family in Charlottesville and Crozet VA, his "sweet girl" Erin Gilmore ,(Dave and Barbara Gilmore) of Charlotte North Carolina and several cousins. Interment will be in the family burial plot at Laurel Hill Cemetery near Philadelphia, Pa. A special thank you to the volunteers at Innisfree Village, the personal caregivers, the staff at Rosewood Village, Hospice of the Piedmont and the Jim Speers family, all of whom faithfully loved and cared for Mark. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held in Mark's honor at a later date. A link to a memorial video of Mark's life will be posted on the First United Methodist Church's (Charlottesville) website on May 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Innisfree Village, Walnut Level Rd., Crozet, VA 22932. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill and Wood Funeral Home
