Edward Gray Milone Jr., 57, of Gloucester Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, as the result of a boating accident. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Elizabeth Milone, as well as sister, Elizabeth Williams Milone. Gray was a free-spirit who loved being on the water. He loved to fish, snow ski, and spend time with his many friends. Survivors include his sister, Meg Rhodes and husband, Ronnie; niece, Sarah Crockett Lillard; stepdaughter, Sarah Stell and husband, Jared. The family will receive friends from 3 until 6 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the York River Yacht Haven Banquet Room, 8109 Yacht Haven Road, Gloucester Point, VA 23062. In his memory, memorial contributions may be made to Gloucester Mathews Humane Society, PO Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061. Gray's family would like to extend a special thank you to all of his friends for their love and support during this time. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
