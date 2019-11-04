William Mines, 77, of Columbia, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 1, 2019, at home with his wife, Sarah Mines by his side. William had a love for Western movies and his western hats. He was loved by so many always having a smile on his face. He truly will be missed. A viewing will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 4 until 7 p.m. at D.D. Watson Fork Union. Homecoming services will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 12 p.m. in The Sun Chapel, 4002 James Madison Highway, Fork Union, VA 23055, with Minister Teresa M. Baskfield officiating. Interment will follow in the Byrd Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonforkunion.com.

