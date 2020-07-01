April 9, 1924 - June 28, 2020 Louise "Jinks" Minter passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the age of 96 at the Hospice of the Piedmont Center for Acute Health Care in Charlottesville. She was born on April 9, 1924, the third daughter of Charlie and Mollie Mae Wood. Hers was a life well-lived as she was always ready to have fun, to sing and play the piano, to dance or to tell a joke, but was never afraid of hard work. She loved her family beyond words and enjoyed time spent together. She cherished the many friendships developed and maintained over the years. A native of Charlottesville, she was born, raised and lived her entire life in her beloved Belmont. From the age of sixteen, Louise worked for Essex Pencil Corporation on and off until 1966. She worked at General Electric twenty additional years retiring in 1986. Still full of energy after retirement, she developed her own small house cleaning business which she absolutely loved and continued well into her nineties. No one could ever say she was lazy! In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by two dear sisters, Marie Fisher and Virginia Chisholm; and by a much loved grandson, Philip Wayne Lively. Left to cherish her memory is a daughter, Bette Goodson (Danny) of Elkton, Va.; a son, Gary Lively (Leah) of Yorktown, Va.; four grandchildren, Chip Goodson, Donna Herring (Ryan), Marlo Campbell (Jason) of Elkton, Va. and Crystal Tenney (Dan) of Hickory Creek, Texas; two special nieces, Dede Brill (Billie) of Troy, Va. and Becky Baird (GC) of Charlottesville. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Eric Wimer, Aaron Wimer, Molli Baugher, Noah Goodson, Savannah Higgins, Cameron Shifflett, Blake Tenney and Dylan Tenney; and four great-great-grandchildren, Braylin Higgins, Rowan Higgins, Emma Baugher and Parker Baugher. She was a member of the First Christian Church and although, in her later years, she didn't attend regularly, she tried to live by the golden rule, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Monticello Memory Gardens in Charlottesville. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice or your remembrance may simply be in the form assistance to someone in need. The family would like to express appreciation and to acknowledge the loving care provided by Dede Brill, over the last year. Her devotion brought peace of mind to the family and much joy to her Aunt Jinks. Many thanks are also extended to her wonderful neighbors in the Belmont community. They have so willingly been there for her over the years. The family would also like to extend a special note of thanks to the staff at the Hospice of the Piedmont for their excellent care and comfort over the last week. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 North First Street
