Gertrude P. Mitchell passed on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Goodwin House in Alexandria, Va. Born in Hampton, Virginia and a 1940 graduate of North Carolina Central University, Gertrude was the beloved wife of the Reverend Henry B. Mitchell, Episcopal priest, who died on June 15, 2002. She was the mother of Carolyn Brown, Bryant Mitchell, and adopted son, Steve Morton. She is also survived by two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service was held in the Immanuel Chapel of Virginia Theological Seminary, 3737 Seminary Rd., Alexandria, VA 22304, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. Interment was held at the VTS Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Gertrude Mitchell House at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1118 Preston Avenue Charlottesville, VA 22903. The Gertrude Mitchell House is a single-family home owned by Trinity and operated as transitional housing for battered women. Professional services entrusted to Greene Funeral Home, Inc.
