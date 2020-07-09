May 8,1957 - July 4, 2020 Hugh Mitchell left his temporary earthly home on July 4, 2020, and is resting comfortably in the arms of our Lord. Hugh was born in Charlottesville, Va., on May 8, 1957, to Harold and Ellen Mitchell. Hugh was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Rick and Phyllis Barbour. Hugh is survived by his wife, Pat (Barbour) Mitchell of Charlottesville, Va., with whom he just celebrated his 39th wedding anniversary on June 6, 2020. Hugh is survived by his two sons, Whit Mitchell and wife, Lauren, of Burlington, N.C., and Tyler Mitchell and wife, Brittany, of Ruckersville, Va.; and his three precious grandsons, Owen, Max and Sam Mitchell, of Burlington, N.C. Hugh is also survived by his sister, Cary Hevener and husband, George; and his niece, Jordan Hevener. Hugh leaves behind many family members and friends. Hugh graduated from WVU with degrees in Mechanical and Agricultural Engineering and later earned his MBA from James Madison University. Hugh enjoyed being a volunteer with the local Boy Scouts of American working with Troop 137 alongside his Uncle Neil McLaughlin. Hugh was a longtime employee of Sperry Marine and Northrup Grumman. After leaving Northrup Grumman, Hugh worked at Leidos in Bridgewater, Va., before retiring in 2018. Hugh's pride and joy were his two sons, his two daughters-in-law, and his three grandsons. He loved spending time with all of his family. Hugh enjoyed NASCAR racing, WVU football and UVA basketball. Hugh loved the Lord and was a member of Northside Baptist Church. Hugh cherished the friendships and comradery he had with his Northside Baptist Church family. Hugh had two very special prayer buddies, Bill Rudd and Dennis Bailey whose friendships he truly cherished. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church, 1325 East Rio Road, Charlottesville, Va. A celebration of Hugh's life will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Northside Baptist Church followed by a graveside service at Holly Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, Va. In light of COVID-19 concerns, the family requests that all attendees wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 North First Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Service information

Jul 11
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, July 11, 2020
11:00AM
Northside Baptist Church
1325 Rio Rd E,
Charlottesville , VA 22901
Jul 10
Visitation
Friday, July 10, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Northside Baptist Church
1325 Rio Rd E,
Charlottesville , VA 22901
