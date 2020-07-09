May 8,1957 - July 4, 2020 Hugh Mitchell left his temporary earthly home on July 4, 2020, and is resting comfortably in the arms of our Lord. Hugh was born in Charlottesville, Va., on May 8, 1957, to Harold and Ellen Mitchell. Hugh was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Rick and Phyllis Barbour. Hugh is survived by his wife, Pat (Barbour) Mitchell of Charlottesville, Va., with whom he just celebrated his 39th wedding anniversary on June 6, 2020. Hugh is survived by his two sons, Whit Mitchell and wife, Lauren, of Burlington, N.C., and Tyler Mitchell and wife, Brittany, of Ruckersville, Va.; and his three precious grandsons, Owen, Max and Sam Mitchell, of Burlington, N.C. Hugh is also survived by his sister, Cary Hevener and husband, George; and his niece, Jordan Hevener. Hugh leaves behind many family members and friends. Hugh graduated from WVU with degrees in Mechanical and Agricultural Engineering and later earned his MBA from James Madison University. Hugh enjoyed being a volunteer with the local Boy Scouts of American working with Troop 137 alongside his Uncle Neil McLaughlin. Hugh was a longtime employee of Sperry Marine and Northrup Grumman. After leaving Northrup Grumman, Hugh worked at Leidos in Bridgewater, Va., before retiring in 2018. Hugh's pride and joy were his two sons, his two daughters-in-law, and his three grandsons. He loved spending time with all of his family. Hugh enjoyed NASCAR racing, WVU football and UVA basketball. Hugh loved the Lord and was a member of Northside Baptist Church. Hugh cherished the friendships and comradery he had with his Northside Baptist Church family. Hugh had two very special prayer buddies, Bill Rudd and Dennis Bailey whose friendships he truly cherished. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church, 1325 East Rio Road, Charlottesville, Va. A celebration of Hugh's life will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Northside Baptist Church followed by a graveside service at Holly Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, Va. In light of COVID-19 concerns, the family requests that all attendees wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 North First Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Service information
11:00AM
1325 Rio Rd E,
Charlottesville , VA 22901
6:00PM-8:00PM
1325 Rio Rd E,
Charlottesville , VA 22901
Tags
Most Popular
-
After beating COVID-19, former Virginia men’s basketball star Bryant Stith cautions others
-
Students, parents and teachers rally around Larry Kilby, former teacher and OCHS track coach
-
Jones, Reuben Roosevelt Williams
-
Updated: Dominion cancels Atlantic Coast Pipeline, sells natural gas business
-
Dowell, Kyle
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.