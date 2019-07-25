Millissia Lee Monk departed this life on Friday, July 19, 2019, at The Laurels of Charlottesville VA. She was born June 13, 1934, in Charlottesville to the late Reverend Charles H. Brown, Sr. and Angie Loving-Brown. She is preceded in death by bishop Anthony R. Monk, Sr.; two brothers, Charles Jr, and Joseph Brown; a sister, Martha Walker; and three daughters, Elizabeth, Sarah, and Tonie Monk. Millissia accepted Christ at an early age at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ. She was devoted to her family and strove, leading by example, to ensure they became the best they could be. She was educated at Jefferson and Burley High Schools. She retired from the University of Virginia with over 30 years of service with a career growth spanning from Housekeeping, Nursing Assistant, and retiring as an Attendant Specialist in the Surgery Oncology Department. She also was a self-employed Home Health Aide. Millissia enjoyed gardening, sending out encouragement notes, cooking, shopping, being on "the go" with her family and, of course, her favorite praise "TO GOD BE THE GLORY." She leaves to cherish her memory, three sons, Anthony, Jr., James Monk (Delores), and Alvin Chris; four daughters, Antoinette Monroe (George), Mary Talley (Steve), Delphine Williams (Robert) and Fredean Grant; four brothers, Matthew, Ralph, Nehemiah and John; three sisters, Virginia, Angie and Mary. In addition, Millissia had 23 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church, 105 Lankford Avenue, Charlottesville. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the services. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.jfbellfuneralservices.
