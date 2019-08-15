Ms. Ada Wilson Monroe, 80, of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019, to be with the Lord. She was welcomed home by her parents, Wilfred F. Wilson Sr. and Frances Eilise Chisholm Wilson; her brothers, George A. Wilson, Francis Alvin Wilson, Clarence A. Wilson, Roger N. Wilson, Richard W. Wilson; and beloved sisters, Rosemarie Wilson Johnson and Sallie Wilson Robinson. One son preceded her in death, Randolph A. Monroe. She was the last of nine children born to proud parents in Charlottesville, Virginia on September 10, 1938. She was baptized at an early age at First Baptist Church West Main in Charlottesville, Virginia. Ada Wilson Monroe was a graduate of Jackson P. Burley High School and participated in many social activities. After high school, she became a Licensed Practical Nurse until she retired after 32 years of dedicated service at the University of Virginia Hospital. She was an active and proud member of the Blue Ridge Temple No. 67 Order of Elks, the Monticello Chapter No. 43 and Order of Eastern Star. Ada loved being around family and friends; she was an avid bingo and Washington Redskins fan. She was lovingly named Auntie, Nanny, and Sis. Ada's memories will always be cherished by her devoted son and daughter, Haston R. "Rick" Monroe of Glen Allen, Virginia, and Anita M. Monroe of Charlottesville, Virginia; a dedicated granddaughter, Shanna L. Witcher of Glen Allen, Virginia; two devoted nieces, Eilise A. Johnson and Alfreda M. Robinson; and one aunt, Minnie W. Gardner of Charlottesville, Virginia. Ada also leaves eight grandchildren, Isaiah Harris, Pendarvis Carrington, Rodney Robinson, Alfreda Carter, Dana Monroe, Courtney Monroe, Tiffany Davie and Michael Jones; along with several devoted friends, Barbara "Cookie" Paige, Rachael Chapman, Lillian Inge, and Pansy Bowles; as well as a host of loving great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 632 W. Main Street. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the services. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be rendered to the family via the guest book at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
