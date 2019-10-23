Hilda Marie Meredith Monroe, 90, of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully at UVA Hospice on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Hilda, the only child of the late Garland Meredith and Willie Thomas, was born March 17, 1929, in Pulaski, Va. Hilda taught piano at the Collegiate School for Girls in Richmond. She married Brooks Monroe on June 13, 1956, who preceded her in death in August 1999. Hilda and Brooks had 43 great years together living in California, New York, and then settling back in Virginia. Hilda is survived by six cousins, Dr. Don Nolan and wife, Carolyn, of Roanoke, Va., Richard Nolan and wife, Barbara, of Charleston, W.Va., Richard Hull, of Charlottesville, Va., Joseph Funkhouser Jr., and his wife, Sallie, of Harrisonburg, Va., Betty Low, of Roanoke, Va., and Ronnie Funkhouser, of Spring Hill, Fla. Also surviving are longtime friends, Judie Morris, Doris Durrett, and Charles Bower, who are proud to have been part of Hilda's journey through this life on Earth. Thanks to all her special caregivers, of whom she looked forward to seeing every day. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Monticello Memory Gardens in Charlottesville. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
