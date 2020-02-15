Robert Daniel Moon, 55, of Schuyler, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, while at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Robert was born January 4, 1965, to Herbert Daniel Moon and the late Cecil Joyce Moon. Proud Owner and Operator of Moon Enterprises for close to 25 years being heavily involved in numerous Historical restorations of various Homesteads in the surrounding areas. Robert is survived by his wife, Brenda Moon; their daughter, Jessica Willis and her husband, Garrett Willis, of Scottsville, Va.; three grandchildren, Kaylee, Alyssa and Grady also of Scottsville, Va.; his siblings, his sister, Tracey Roach of Louisa, Va. and his brother, Todd Moon and his fiancé, Kristin of Waynesboro, Va; numerous other extended family and friends in addition to a very special friend, David Herndon. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22903. A graveside Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Alberene Church Cemetery, 3061 Alberene Church Lane, Esmont, VA 22937 with Pastor Gary Osteen officiating. Teague Funeral Service is serving the family.

