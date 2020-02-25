Tuesday, March 13, 1951 - Friday, February 21, 2020 Gunilla Lucille (Graesen) Moore, 68, of Palmyra, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at her home surrounded by her daughters and twin sister. She was born on March 13, 1951, in Vetlanda, Sweden, daughter of the late Carl Gustaf Fredrik Graesen and Lucille Alice Margareta (Johansson) Graesen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Willis Mott Moore III on December 24, 2016; and her brother, Kjell Graesen. Gunilla grew up in Osby, Sweden, and attended Osby High School and Technical School. With her husband, she owned and operated an antique business for many years. Gunilla was a teacher's aide and retired from Hilton Head Public Schools in 2012. She was an active volunteer with many organizations throughout her life, including being a longtime Girl Scout troop leader for her two daughters. Gunilla was a part of various groups while living in Lake Monticello, such as The History Club, the Ladies 9-Hole golf club and a book club. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, was an avid reader, and known for her collection of salt and pepper shakers. Gunilla made friends wherever she went, had a witty sense of humor and always wanted to take your picture. Survivors include two daughters, Kristina Lunardini and her husband, Donald, of Lexington, South Carolina, and Susanne Derrico and her husband, Joe, of Charlottesville, Virginia; five grandchildren, Donnie Lunardini, and Samantha, Joey, Campbell, and Wyatt Derrico; five siblings, Bjorn Graesen and his wife, Lillemor, of Alvesta, Sweden, Anita Graesen of Saltsjoo-Boo, Sweden, Margareta Bjellefors and husband, Tony, of Stockholm, Sweden, Marie Ekstrand and her husband, Bo, of Osby, Sweden, and Barbro Cragg and her husband, Austin, of Southport, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Inger Graesen of Osby, Sweden, and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feburary 28, 2020, at Olivet Presbyterian Church, 2575 Garth Road in Charlottesville. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gunilla Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries