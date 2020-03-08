Thomas R. Moore Jr., 83, died peacefully in his Charlottesville home surrounded by his family and close friends on March 3, 2020. Tom was born on April 25, 1936 in Houston, Texas, to Thomas and Iva Moore. While in high school, in Tarrytown, N.Y., he excelled in Cross Country and skipped his senior year to take advantage of a scholarship at Rice University in Houston. Tom majored in Architecture and graduated with honors before entering the Navy in June of 1957. A Navy veteran, he was thrust to the forefront of the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962. As the operations officer on the destroyer USS John R. Pierce, they were in direct communication with President John F. Kennedy and played a key role in ending the crises when they intercepted a Soviet ship that tried to cross the Cuban Blockade. This action led to Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev blinking and averting nuclear war between the two countries. Tom later went on to co-own the Windward Mark, a boat and sailing hardware store in Norfolk, Va., and several years later, became president of Bauer Compressors. In his later years, Tom, a gourmet chef, fine-tuned his skills as a vendor of homemade pies at Charlottesville's City Market. For many years, he and his wife, Sylvie, had an ongoing fun-loving competition in the cake and pie category at the State Fair of Virginia and Albemarle County Fair. Tom and Sylvie loved travelling, learning and experiencing other cultures. Tom loved entertaining, and his family and friends will miss his wonderful dinner parties. Tom was a loving husband and married Sylvie Lucette in Bignoux, France in 2000. He is survived by his wife, Sylvie; sons, David, Dan and Doug; his daughter, Juli (Josh); four granddaughters, Adair (Nick), Chelsea, Carsyn, and Carter; and his grandson, Carlos. A celebration of life will be officiated by the Rev Neal Halvorson-Taylor of Grace Church-Red Hill at the Thatch Winery, in April.
