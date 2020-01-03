Loved by family, friends and many in the Charlottesville community, Lisa Morales, a well-known and respected Guidance Counselor at Charlottesville High School (CHS) passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019. Unbeknownst to many, Lisa fought a courageous battle against multiple myeloma over the past six years. After being diagnosed, she made a conscious choice to focus on living her life by continuing to work full-time, swing dance as often as possible, DJ for the Charlottesville Swing Dance Society (CSDS), teach dance to hundreds of adults and children, and volunteer in the community. She had a big, loving heart and was always available to provide support and warm hugs to her many friends and family members. Lisa is survived by her life-partner of 19 years, Kevin Sumter; her parents, Vicente and Eve Morales; sisters, Janet Chilson and husband, Roy, Carol Wenger and husband, Dean; brother, Steve Morales and wife, Alicia; nieces, Jessica Reece (Tom), Julia Wenger, Liza Gingerich (Josh), and Maddie, Catherine, Caroline, and Susannah Morales; nephews, Mark Chilson (Leah), Christopher Wenger, and Michael, Luke, and Joshua Morales; godmother, Joan Pedersen; special friends, John Robertson, Bonnie Strickler and Kim Perkins; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and great nieces/nephews; and countless friends and CHS students (whom Lisa lovingly referred to as "her kids"). Lisa was born on October 10, 1957 in San Diego, Calif. and travelled all over the world as a Navy dependent and later as a Special Agent for the Naval Investigative Service. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Old Dominion University and her Master's Degree in Counseling from the University of Maryland. Upon moving to Charlottesville in 1994, Lisa became a Guidance Counselor at CHS, later becoming Department Chair. She was highly dedicated to "her kids," advocating and helping thousands of students during her 25 years at CHS. Heartfelt thanks to Lisa's oncologist Dr. John Densmore, the caring staff and volunteers at the Emily Couric Cancer Center, the staff of the Oncology wing at UVA Medical Center, and the Charlottesville Swing Dance Society. A celebration of Lisa's life will be held in the Fellowship Hall at Ivy Creek United Methodist Church, 684 Woodlands Rd, Charlottesville on Friday, February 7, 2020. All are welcome to come celebrate Lisa's life starting at 5 p.m. and, in the spirit of Lisa, running until In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lisa Morales CHS Student Scholarship fund, Attn: Kim Perkins, 1995 Lambs Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Teague Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.Teaguefuneralhome.com.
