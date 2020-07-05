Marianne Morgan RN BS August 1, 1942 - June 22, 2020 On June 22, 2020, Marianne Morgan passed peacefully in her sleep. She was born in Big Stone Gap, to parents, Jeanne and Fletcher Bell. After graduating from Lane High School, she attended the Norfolk General Hospital School of Nursing and earned her RN. As an instructor in the CATEC / MJH program she graduated 365 students over 30 years. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Cecil Morgan; her two daughters, Annette and Claudine; her grandchildren,Amanda, Kirsten, Christopher, Daniel and Will; and her great-granddaughter Harvey. She is also survived by her three siblings, Jane, Susan and David, and a host of adopted friends and family who will miss her terribly. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to the American Heart Association. Please join us on her memorial page to share your memories and enjoy the memories of others to celebrate her life. https://www.memories.net/page/6606/marianne-morgan-rn-bs#!/ Cason Funeral Service 15213 State Highway 59, North, Foley AL. 36535

Tags

Load entries