January 24, 1935 - July 2, 2020 Pierson Scott Morrill Sr., of Scottsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the age of 85, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Va. A graduate of Virginia Tech, Scott worked for many years as a health inspector for Louisa County, where he was a longtime resident. After retiring, Scott was able to realize his long-held goal of becoming a full-time farmer after years of farming in his spare time. An avid outdoorsman, Scott also enjoyed hunting and traveling around the globe to pursue his hobby. He was preceded in death by his son, Pierson Scott Morrill Jr., and his wife, Anne H. Morrill. He is survived by his daughters, Beverly Sabino, Christine Stites and Jennifer Patterson, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For those wishing to memorialize Scott, contributions to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA are appreciated.
