Anna Elizabeth Morris, 86, of Gordonsville, died on Monday, October 1, 2019, at her residence. Born on April 6, 1933, in Gordonsville, she was the daughter of the late Sarah Jones. She was the wife of the late, Johnny Morris and she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mamie Louise Douglas and Irene Brown; and a son-in-law, Johnny Griggs. She was a member of Union Baptist Church. Mrs. Morris is survived by two daughters, Sandra Morris and Patricia Griggs. of Gordonsville; one son, John Eric Morris and wife, Angela, of Amherst; five grandchildren, John Griggs Jr., DeAnna Griggs, Mathew Morris, Sarah Morris, and Elaina Morris, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville, with interment to follow in Woodberry Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
