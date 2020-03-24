Charles Dempsey Morris, 71, of Stanardsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center surrounded by loved ones. Charles was born on June 24, 1948, to the late Robert Lee and Fannie Virginia Morris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Lena Morris, Arlene Shifflett, and Jurene Morris. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda Morris; his children, Michael Morris and wife, Amy Peltier, Matthew Morris, and Donna Taylor; his grandchildren, Megan Morris, Kayla Morris, Sarah Morris, Maisie Dorn, and Jennifer Taylor; and his great-grandchildren, Cameron Bright and Trevor Bright. He is also survived by his siblings, Ruby Martin, Doris Shifflett and husband, David, Hazel Shifflett, Shirley Flora, Lois Raines and husband, Jack, Greg Morris and companion, Barbara Conley, Kenneth Morris, Harrison Frank Morris and wife, Donna, Dilmer Ray Morris and wife, Sylvia, and Elvin Morris and wife, Helen; and brother-in-law, Shirley Breeden and wife, Gloria (Jean). Charles was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked for Sue Grove for 18 years and Ace Contracting until his retirement. A private, graveside service will be held by Pastor Josh Shifflett Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville, Virginia. A memorial service celebrating Charles' life will be held at a future date. The family would like to thank Dr. Holmes and his nurse Terry for compassionate care throughout the years, as well as the doctors and nurses at the University of Virginia Medical Center who cared for him at the end of his life.

