Charles Dempsey Morris, 71, of Stanardsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center surrounded by loved ones. Charles was born on June 24, 1948, to the late Robert Lee and Fannie Virginia Morris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Lena Morris, Arlene Shifflett, and Jurene Morris. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda Morris; his children, Michael Morris and wife, Amy Peltier, Matthew Morris, and Donna Taylor; his grandchildren, Megan Morris, Kayla Morris, Sarah Morris, Maisie Dorn, and Jennifer Taylor; and his great-grandchildren, Cameron Bright and Trevor Bright. He is also survived by his siblings, Ruby Martin, Doris Shifflett and husband, David, Hazel Shifflett, Shirley Flora, Lois Raines and husband, Jack, Greg Morris and companion, Barbara Conley, Kenneth Morris, Harrison Frank Morris and wife, Donna, Dilmer Ray Morris and wife, Sylvia, and Elvin Morris and wife, Helen; and brother-in-law, Shirley Breeden and wife, Gloria (Jean). Charles was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked for Sue Grove for 18 years and Ace Contracting until his retirement. A private, graveside service will be held by Pastor Josh Shifflett Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville, Virginia. A memorial service celebrating Charles' life will be held at a future date. The family would like to thank Dr. Holmes and his nurse Terry for compassionate care throughout the years, as well as the doctors and nurses at the University of Virginia Medical Center who cared for him at the end of his life.
Most Popular
-
Richmond couple who recently traveled to Charlottesville test positive for COVID-19
-
Hundreds of Charlottesville doctors, nurses sign petition raising alarm on supply shortage
-
UVa debuts test as three more area virus cases confirmed
-
219 cases of COVID-19 in Va.; ‘Months not weeks,’ Northam on Sunday said to prepare for a long haul
-
Six Final Four superstars who never found success in the NBA
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.