David "Moose" Morris went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He died suddenly at his home. Moose was born August 27, 1950, in Fluvanna County, Virginia, to the late Alma Marvin Morris and Cora Whitlow Morris. He was preceded in death by his wife and soulmate, Amanda "Lolly" Miller Morris; a niece, Belinda Strauss; a step-son, Billy Toney. Survived by his daughter, Laura Mays (Daniel) of Bremo Bluff, Va.; grandchildren, Raylan and Marin Mays; a sister, Nancy M. Morris; four step-children, Bonnie Toney (Harry), Becky Smith (Wayne), John Toney (Janet), Tammie Stout (Norman); many loving step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; his furbaby, Rock; best bud, Tom Plum. "Goodnight Sweetie"

