Dorothy "Jeannie" Morris, 72, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at her residence. She was born on August 2, 1947, in Rockingham, Va., to the late John Grimm and Elsie Housden. Jeannie is survived by her two sons, Richie Morris and his wife, Terri and Brad Courtney; grandchildren, Leyton, Jarrett and his wife, Kenzie, Nicole, Kasey and her husband, Jordan, Peyton, and Connor; great-grandchildren, Braylen and Chyler; siblings, Becky, Janet, Joan, Connie, Brenda, Judy, and Harold; special cousin, Thelma; and many other family members and friends. In addition to her parents, Jeannie was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer P. Morris; her son, Tony Morris; and her sister, Lois. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, Va. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at Ryan Funeral Home with Pastor Eddie Byers officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements.
