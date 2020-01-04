Earl Reese Morris, 93, of Charlottesville, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born on October 2, 1926, he was the son of Edgar Thomas Morris and Nettie Pearl Lawson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Lucille Patterson Morris; brother, Howard Glen Morris; and his granddog, Caesar. He is survived by his son, Christopher Morris and wife, Tracy; his granddog, Roman; nieces, Sandra Sensabaugh and Gayle Morris; nephew, Glen Morris; and great nieces and great nephews. He served in the United States Army and was a World War II Veteran. He retired from Sears, Roebuck and Company. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and a member of the WSL 60 Masonic Lodge for 50 years. The family would like to thank the staff of Grace Health and Rehab for their support. A special thank you to his private caregivers, Ashley, Fran, Linda, and Mary, and his nieces and nephews. Their friendship meant the world to him and the family. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to your local animal shelter or the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Donations be mailed to Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Morris, Earl Reese
To send flowers to the family of Earl Morris, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 4
Graveside Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Holly Memorial Garden
3251 Seminole Trail
Charlottesville, VA 22911
3251 Seminole Trail
Charlottesville, VA 22911
Guaranteed delivery before Earl's Graveside Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.