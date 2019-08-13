Ervin Wayne Morris, 70, of Stanardsville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born on May 6, 1949, in Charlottesville, Virginia, the son of the late Otis Lee Morris and Gertrude Roach Morris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister and one grandson, Cameron Morris. Wayne is survived by his wife, Katherine "Ann" Morris; children, Chad Morris and wife, Kim, Steven Todd Morris, Jessica Morris, and Shawn Morris; siblings, Julius Morris and wife, Tina, of Ruckersville, Betty Morris Marsh and husband, Wilmer, of Stanardsville, Dolly Morris Janezic and husband, John, of Keswick, and Doris Morris Lamb and husband, Richard, of Charlottesville. He had 10 grandchildren, Tristan Ferrell and Ethan Morris, Carter, Tanner, Leah, and Chase Morris, Kenton, Conner, Lauren, and Emily Morris; two great-grandsons, Paxton and Archer Morris; and many nieces, nephews, and dear family and friends. Wayne always said he, "came from a long line of love", and dearly loved his grandmother Lillie Bell Roach. Wayne was a devoted member of Emmanuel Pentecostal Church, serving the Lord for over 34 years. He was a dedicated husband, father, and Papa. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, sharing of personal stories, passion for classic automobiles, and the love he shared with all of his friends and family including his dear cousin Larry Snow and wife Rae. He was employed by the City of Charlottesville Traffic Operations in the Public Works Department, serving Charlottesville businesses and residents for 40 years. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home, Madison, with interment to follow at Holly Memorial Gardens. Pastor Roger Morris will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the funeral home.
