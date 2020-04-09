September 18, 1939 - Sunday, April 5, 2020 Eva Moubray Morris, 80, of Stanardsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her sister's home in Bumpass, Virginia after a long illness. Eva was born on September 18, 1939, in Rockingham County, daughter of the late Bernard S. Moubray and Lizzie Anna Shifflett Moubray. In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Fredrick R. Morris; daughter, Ellen Marie Morris; granddaughter, Krystal Nicole Taylor; three sisters, Mary J. Shifflett, Frances Sims and Bernice Moubray; and five brothers, Billy Moubray, Leonard Moubray, Frank Moubray, Vernon Moubray and Willard Moubray. She retired from Sperry-Marine after 51 years of service. On June 15, 1962, she married the late Fredrick R. Morris. She is survived by daughter and caregiver, Barbara K. Taylor and her husband, Curtis; son, Jeffrey R. Morris Sr. all of Stanardsville, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Curtis L. Taylor Jr., Michael Lee Taylor, Jeffrey R. Morris Jr., Ashley Morris, Jacqueline Morris, Cheyenne Morris and Blaindin Morris; three great-grandchildren, Leah Nicole Taylor, Michael Lee Taylor Jr. and Cayden Parrish; three sisters, Lena Cubbage of Bumpass, Virginia, Elizabeth Comer of Elkton, Virginia, and Faye Cason of Charlottesville, Virginia; two special friends, Ethel and Debbie; and many other family members and friends. Eva liked helping everyone and spending time with her grandchildren, family, friends and her cat, "Angel," whom she adored. The family would like to thank Eva's caregivers, who she resided with, Lena Cubbage, Brenda , Franklin, Clayton and George. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. A private graveside service will be held at Lydia Community Cemetery. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements. Ryan Funeral Home Ruckersville, Virginia
