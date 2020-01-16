Carrie Harmon Morris Farish passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020, at the age of 90. She died at home surrounded by family. She was born in 1929, in Charlottesville, Va., to Harry Sims (Dube) Morris and Mamie Harmon Shaver. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Carl Nelson Farish, and her son, Michael Browning Farish. She survived her three brothers, Harry, Whitfield, and James; as well as her five sisters, Florence Bingler, Ruby Garrison, Virginia Sprouse, Lillian Sweeney, and Rosa Barnett. She is also survived by her daughters, June Tate and Diane Farish; granddaughter, Heather Goodman and husband, Seth; and great-grandchildren, Anna, Elizabeth, and Xavier. Carrie frequently made silly jokes to family and friends, with none leaving the house before being given something to eat. She loved playing with her great-grandchildren, gardening and her flowers, crafting, crocheting, and Bob Ross painting. She loved to read mysteries. The family thanks Mike and the Hospice of the Piedmont team for their care and support during her illness. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 4712 Dick Woods Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville. A reception will be held in the church parish hall after the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
