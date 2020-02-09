Frances Foster Morris, 87, of Crozet, died peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1932, in Albemarle County, to the late Henry Nelson Foster and Ethel Garrison Foster. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Henry Nelson Foster Jr. and Melvin Foster; and three sisters, Catherine Dudley, Marie Herring, and Ella Jo Yancey. She is survived by her daughter, Judith Dianne Davis of Crozet; granddaughter, Tiffany Jayne Davis of Sundance, Wyoming; brother, Edward Foster and wife, Norma Jean, of Brandywine, Maryland; sister-in-law, Joyce Blackwell Foster of Valley Lee, Maryland; a number of beloved extended family members; a multitude of dear friends; and her rescue dog and best friend, Lucy. Raised on a large farm near Montfair that she called "the homeplace", Frances developed a lasting love of the Blue Ridge Mountains, horses, and the outdoors. She spent the rest of her life in Crozet, where her favorite past times were taking care of her yard; growing vegetables and flowers in her gardens; and reading biographies and other non-fiction about horses, dogs, or history, and the local newspaper - a daily must. She was known for her playful sense of humor and dry wit; her kind, giving, and independent nature; and her propensity for benign mischief. Her life was full of fun, friendship, and love shared with everyone she knew. Frances graduated from Crozet High School in 1949. She worked as an accountant at Acme Visible Records for decades and then at the University of Virginia Book Store until retirement. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Moriah Methodist Church in White Hall, Virginia. A celebration-of-life memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mount Moriah Methodist Church in White Hall.
Morris, Frances Foster
