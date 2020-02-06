Brenda Lee Morris Goodson, of Charlottesville, Va., died on Monday, February 3, 2020, at her home. Born on March 21, 1941, in Charlottesville, Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Rosa Lee Gibson Morris and Henry Hobson Morris; a sister, Virginia Darlene Clemons and her husband, Billy; a nephew, William Scott Hamilton, all of Charlottesville; her special Aunt Terry and Uncle Paul of Tenn.; and her brother-in-law, Henry Bruegge of Palmyra, Va. Brenda is survived by her very devoted and loving husband, Stanley A. Goodson; her only son, Robert "Rob" Cole (Linda); stepsons, Gary and Cory Goodson; a nephew, Larry Hamilton (Sonya), all local; her sister, Paula "Vickie" Bruegge, a niece Ragan C. Goff (Toney) and their child Tori of Tenn. Special thanks and deepest appreciation for her wonderful caregivers, Shirley Sweeper, Tiffany Smith and Sharita Johnson. Brenda was known by her family and loved ones as kind, beautiful and fun to spend time with. She was an avid reader, loved to learn and travel. In addition to being a business owner, she had a natural talent for beautiful home interior design and decoration. A visitation will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, Charlottesville. A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10 a.m. at Monticello Memory Gardens. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to our local Alzheimer's Association, 1160 Pepsi Place, Charlottesville, Va., Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, Va., or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family @ www.hillandwood.com.
Service information
4:00PM-6:00PM
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
10:00AM
670 Thomas Jefferson Parkway
Charlottesville, VA 22902
