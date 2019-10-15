Homer Montgomery Morris, 75, of Charlottesville, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was born in North Garden, Va., on June 1, 1944, to the late Leither N. Riley and Daniel H. Morris. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Daniel, Bally, Barney, Milton, Samuel, Frederick, and Henry; and two sisters, Alice Matheny and Louise Mawyer. He was retired from Sperry Marine after 40 years of service. Homer loved gardening, camping and dancing. He is survived by his son, Harvey Morris and wife, Susan; his daughter, Karen Lilly and her husband, Rodney; grandchildren, Chase Witt, Rostin Morris, Morgan and Justin Lilly; three sisters, Mildred Rohm and husband, Richard, Catherine Rose and husband, Jimmy, and Ginny Taylor and husband, Jerry; one brother, Harvey Morris and wife, Anne Paige, and many close family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Holly Memorial Gardens with Mr. Wayne Gentry officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel, Charlottesville. The family suggest memorial contributions be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.