John Henry Morris Sr., of Nellyford, Virginia, passed peacefully Friday, August 30 2019, at his residence. He was born March 30, 1941, in Greene County, Virginia to the late William Robert and Lillian Virginia Morris. John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sylvia Morris of Nellysford; their two sons and three grandchildren. A Graveside funeral service will be held at Holy Cross Episcopal Church Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, with the Pastor Dennis Sykes officiating. The family would like to thank the caring staff with the Hospice of the Piedmont and McGuire VA Medical Center for their compassion and assistance. Teague Funeral Service in Charlottesville is assisting the family.
