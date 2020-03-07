September 22, 1940 - Wednesday, March 4, 2020 John Ovander "Mutt" Morris, 79, of Esmont, departed this life on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born on September 22, 1940, in Esmont, Va., a son of the late John Henry and Agnes Chambers Morris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Rush Morris; a sister, Wilma Swain; a brother, Kenneth Simpson; in-laws, Rufus and Martha Rush; and sister-in-law, Joyce Murphy. He is survived by six children, Michael Morris (Sandra) of Palmyra, Va., Anita Morris, Tonette Morris, Debra Hawkins (Alan) and Greg Jones, all of Charlottesville, Va., and Roxanne Bruce (Horace) of Ruckersville, Va.; two brothers, Norman Morris of Charlottesville, Va., and Raymond Morris of Philadelphia, Pa.; four sisters, Etta Gordon and Cheryl Morris of Charlottesville, Va., Yvonne Clark and Secelia Kelly of Philadelphia, Pa.; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; special friend, Gladys Saylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, in Esmont, Va., with the Rev Dom H. Lewis officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Thacker Brothers Funeral Home, Scottsville, Va. Viewing will also be held one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Thacker Brothers Funeral Home 650 Valley St., Scottsville, VA 24590

