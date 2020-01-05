Agnew E. Morris Jr. passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was born in Charlottesville, to Agnew E. Morris Sr. and Charlotte Reed Morris on October 9, 1937. Agnew is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Delois Morris. He is survived by three daughters, Suzette Kempler (Steve) of Columbia, Md., Lisa Moorer (Tom) of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Kristie Morris of Crozet; four grandchildren, Lyndsay Roberts (Robbie), Erica Kempler-McErlean (Andrew), Alex Kempler (fiancée Nicole Minjares), and Jordan Moorer; and three great-grandsons, Aiden and Oliver Roberts and Liam McErlean. He is also survived by sister-and brother-in-law, Opal and Delmas Shifflett; niece, Valerie Bates (Ski); nephew, Jason Shifflett; and special great-nephews, Quinn Shifflett and Bodie Bates. In addition, he leaves other relatives and many friends to mourn our loss. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Betty Jean Morris; and parents-in-law, Minor and Edith Shiflett. Agnew worked in the grocery business for over 50 years before retiring in 2003. He started at the age of 16 at the Red Front Store and was partner/co-owner of Crozet GreatValu (formerly Crozet IGA) until his retirement. Even after retiring, he worked part-time at GreatValu for another 10 years. Agnew enjoyed the outdoors. He loved going up on his mountain to hunt or just to spend time. Many a day was spent fishing in Sugar Hollow, the Tye River, Back Creek or Mint Springs. One of Agnew's favorite pastimes was going across the Skyline Drive and going to Big Meadows. He enjoyed taking family across the Drive when they came to visit. Nothing made these trips better than to see a deer or bear or two. The family would like to thank Ilona, Tina and Edith from Hospice of the Piedmont, Dr. Matthew Reilley, Dr. Einsley-Marie Janowski and the staff at the UVA Cancer Center Pantops for his care. Agnew/Dad/Gramps, you fought a good fight, now go rest high up on that mountain. A memorial service for Agnew will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Crozet Baptist Church with the Reverend Tracey Pugh and the Reverend David Collyer presiding. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice of the Piedmont, Crozet Baptist Church or Western Albemarle Rescue Squad.
Morris Jr., Agnew E.
To plant a tree in memory of Agnew Morris, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.