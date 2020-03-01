James "Redbuck" William Morris Jr., 76, of Charlottesville, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. He was born on November 24, 1943, in Greene County, a son of the late James "Jim" W. Morris Sr. and Mandy (Collier) Morris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Maryanna Brown; and two brothers, Ollie and Earl Morris. Redbuck was an Auto Mechanic with over 50 years of service in automotive repair and had most recently been employed at API Service Center. He enjoyed spending time with his friends sharing a cold beer at Canipe Brothers Bar and Grill and he enjoyed watching Nascar Racing. Survivors include his wife of over 56 years, Gladys; three sisters, Lucille, Mary, and Betty; a grandson, James; two granddaughters, Jennifer and Jessica; five great-grandchildren; and a number of other extended family members and friends. The family would like to thank a special friend, Carolyn Frazier for all of her loving care and support. A celebration of his life will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Charlottesville Elk's Club, 389 Elk's Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22911. All are welcome to attend.
