Junius M. Morris, 82, of Howardsville, departed this life on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Martha Jefferson Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on March 21, 1937, to the late Annie Mae Carrington and Garfield Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and three sisters. Junius was a life-long member of Mt. Alto Baptist Church where he attended faithfully until his health failed him. Although he could no longer attend services, he faithfully sent his tithes. He retired from Frank Ix Inc. in Charlottesville. Survivors include his wife, Catherine Morris of Howardsville; two sons, Luther Russell Kidd (Annie) of Ruckersville, and Junius Morris Jr. (Pam) of Charlottesville; a daughter, Mary Gray of Howardsville; three grandsons, Lamar and Jahmal Morris of Charlottesville, and Alonzo Gray of Howardsville; a sister, Beth Howard of Maryland; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Mt. Alto Baptist Church by the Reverend Joseph Jones. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.