Charlotte Morris-Knight, 75, of Stanardsville, Virginia, left this world on January 26, 2020. Charlotte was born on September 20, 1944, in Charlottesville, Va., the daughter of the late Ronal and Eunice Morris. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her first husband, Elbert Earl Morris; a brother, Ronal Earl Morris Jr.; a son, Elbert Earl Morris Jr; a granddaughter, Baby Knight; and a brother-in-law, Norman Howard "Whitey" Frazier. Charlotte is survived by her loving husband, James Thomas Knight Jr. and his daughter, Kim Gentry and her husband, Butch, of Stanardsville. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Sherry Morris Short and husband, Steve and Terri Morris Knight and husband, Jim, both of Stanardsville. Charlotte also leaves behind three grandchildren,which were the love of her life, Kendall Marie Short of Zion Crossroads, Kelsie Lynn Short and Dustin Earl Knight, both of Stanardsville. In addition, Charlotte leaves behind her loving and devoted sister, Carolyn Morris Frazier of Charlottesville; two special nephews and godsons, Whitey Frazier Jr. and wife, Lindsay, of Burke, Va., and Christopher Frazier and wife, Daizy, of Washington, D.C.; and a great nephew, Tripp Frazier, who she loved with all of her heart. She also leaves two stepnieces, Scarlett Frazier Shifflett and family of Ruckersville, and Tina Frazier Williams and family of Barboursville; and a stepnephew, Matt Frazier of Pahokee, Florida. Charlotte was a long standing County of Albemarle employee with the Finance Department from 1973 to 2004, which she retired. During Charlotte's service, she completed the County's Advance Leadership Program, earned designations as Certified Governmental Deputy Treasurer and Certifited Deputy Commissioner of Revenue. In addition, Charlotte participated in numerous organizations including the Virginia Association of Assessing Officials, the Local Government Officials Conference and the Virginia Government Finance Officers Association. After retirement, Charlotte began to work for Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. As an employee of Ryan's, Charlotte developed friendships in the Greene and surrounding communities that brought her great joy in helping families in their time of need. Charlotte was a member of Evergreen Church of the Brethern of Dyke, Va. She held many positions on Boards and Committees. She had strong faith and loved the Lord with all of her heart. Special appreciation and thanks go to her doctor, Tina Rutt, NP, with Charlottesville Family Medicine, the amazing staff and caregivers of RoseWood Assisted Living and Memory Care at the Hollymead Town Center location of Charlottesville, Va., and Hospice of the Piedmont, specifically Jenn Frye, RN, and Maria Yanez, for all the loving care in the final stages of Charlotte's life. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, Va. The family will also receive friends one hour prior to the start of service on Thursday, January 30, 2020. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, Va., with Pastors Johnny Hawkins, Brian Robinson, Glenn Shifflett, and C.C. Kurtz officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
Morris-Knight, Charlotte
To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Morris-Knight as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.