Nancy Ellen Morris, 79, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019, at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer, under the loving care of her family and close friends. She was born March 3, 1940 in Wayne County, NC. She was the daughter of the late Richard Steven Hare Jr. and Ellen Wilson Gooch King. Mrs. Morris was an avid Christian and long-time member of Evergreen Church of the Brethren where she passionately served as a Deacon, the adult Sunday School Teacher, the church organist and worked on behalf of The Women's Work program. Nancy was a community leader and passionately believed in giving back to her community. She served as a member of the Home Demonstration Club, the Greene County Historical Society, the Grace Alliance, the Disaster Ministry, a founding member of the Greene County Rescue Squad, and served as the local Food Bank Coordinator. She is survived by her husband, Wilbur Lewis Morris; daughters, Delores Morris of Albemarle County, and Sheryl Morris of Stanardsville; son, Kenneth Morris and Pam Dillon of Stanardsville; brother, William Creech and wife, Carolyn, of Bath, N.C.; sister, Lynda Townsend and husband, Walter, of Scottsville, Va.; grandchildren, Jason Shiflett, Joshua Shiflett, Rebecca Morris, Jacob Morris, Alora Harrison, and Raven Harrison; and great-grandchildren, Jackson Shiflett, Emma Shiflett, Zachary Shiflett and Owen Shiflett. Nancy is also survived by a host of many relatives and special friends. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Evergreen Church of the Brethren with interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the church. Pastors, Patrick Kelliher and Brian Robinson will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Evergreen Church of the Brethren, 645 Evergreen Church Road, Dyke, VA 22935.
