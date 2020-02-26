September 30. 1928 - Monday, February 24, 2020 Neva S. Morris passed away on the evening of February 24, 2020, at the age of 91. She was born in Charlottesville, on September 30, 1928. Mrs. Morris was preceded in death by her parents, James Leslie Staton and Annie Ward Staton; her husband, Edward Lee Morris; and her daughter, Linda Elaine Higginbotham. She is survived by her son, Ronald Edward Morris and his girlfriend, JoAnne Birckhead. Also surviving her are her granddaughter, Jamie H. Sprouse and her husband, Aubrey R. Sprouse, and two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Jacob Sprouse. Neva retired from Ovenaire after many faithful years of service as a secretary. She traveled extensively throughout her life to Europe several times and every state in the U.S. except Alaska. She loved her family intensely and was so devoted to them. Neva loved to walk and almost every day walked 3 to 5 miles. Her wishes were for a graveside service which will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 29, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens. Neva Morris, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, will be forever in our hearts and greatly missed. Friends may send condolences to the family online at www.hillandwood.com.
