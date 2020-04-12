August 28, 1931 - Saturday, April 11, 2020 Olen Weaver Morris, of Ruckersville, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was 88 years old. Born in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 28, 1931, he was the second son of Earnest Earl and Mattie Margaret Morris. He grew up in Albemarle and Madison Counties. He helped his father on the Weaver Dairy Farm in Madison for numerous years. He worked for the University of Virginia, Charlottesville Lumber Company and joined USI (Comdial) in January 1961. After retiring from Comdial, he worked at the Greene Hills County Club part-time because he 'liked' to stay busy. He was predeceased by his siblings, Aubrey Allen Morris, Frances Marie Buttner, P. J. Morris, and Bobby Leake Morris. During the early 1960's, Olen was a pitcher for USI, Building & Grounds and then Stromberg-Carlson softball teams. His younger brother, P.J. Morris, was also a pitcher, playing for Panorama in Earlysville. A June 16, 1964 Daily Progress article says that P. J. and Olen played against each other at McIntire Park. "The long-awaited duel of the Morris brothers in the Industrial League came off last night at McIntire Park in the second game of a doubleheader. In the opening game of the night, State Farm outlasted HEW, 15-9. The two Morris boys put on quite a pitching demonstration in the nightcap. P. J., although the loser, retired 17 men on strikes. In case you haven't figured, only four USI men made out some other way than striking out." A USI Company news bulletin reports "USI's softball team has two "sure-fire" pitchers. Enos Rudolph Roach and Olen Weaver "Olie" Morris. To date and including last season they have won thirty (30) games. Now that's some pitching. When these two pitchers are not residing on the mound you might find them just anywhere. Olie is a Jack-of-all-trades. You often find him working on a friend's car or truck after supper (speaking of supper, Olie's wife, Ruth, is one of the finest cooks in this part of Virginia). He's a top-rate mechanic. Or, you might find Olen laying floor tile for a friend-just recently he helped his father-in-law, Alex Morris, build a house. Olie likes to hunt too." On December 27, 1957, he married Ruth Ellen Morris, daughter of Alex and Vernie Morris, in Ruckersville. They lived in Charlottesville most of their married life, moving to Greene County in June 1974. During their life together, they had three children. Olen is survived by his wife, Ruth Ellen Morris; children and their spouses, Olen and Sherry Morris of Stanardsville, Ronnie and Wanda Morris of Ruckersville, and Donna and Keith Conley of Stanardsville. He is also survived by six grandchildren and spouses, Amy Marie and Jared Morris, Shannon Dale Morris and Jessica Smith, Robert Todd and Kelsey Morris, April Dawn and Josh Salyers, David Benjamin and Candace Morris, Justin Kennedy Henshaw; two step grandchildren, Jordan Ray Conley and Brooke Allison Conley; nine great- grandchildren, Addison Tucker Morris, Makenzie Grace Morris, Connor Paige Morris, Landon Cole Morris, Tanner Hayden Morris, Christopher Gavin Salyers, Logan Michael Salyers, Alli Mae Salyers, and Colton Keith Conley; one sister, Elna Collier of Crozet; one brother-in-law, Terry Buttner of Ruckersville; and also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. He loved his grandchildren very much and was always eager to see them come for a visit. In December of 1984, he drove to Pensacola, Florida to bring his oldest grandchild, Amy Marie (she was 3 months old at the time) to his home for her first Christmas. We will miss and love you dearly. Olen always had a smile on his face, and he could be seen outside mowing his grass, or the grass of his neighbors. He like a well-kept lawn and took pride in keeping his yard in pristine condition. Olen will be laid to rest in a private family service at Holly Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Morris, Robert Morris, David Morris, Shannon Morris, Justin Henshaw and Keith Conley. In lieu of flowers, the family request donation be made in Olen's memory to the Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., PO Box 789, Ruckersville, VA 22968. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill & Wood - Greene Chapel 15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
