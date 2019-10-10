Pamela Landes Morris, 72, of Fork Union, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was born on March 9, 1947, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, a daughter of the late Frank Carl Landes and Rose Marie (Wolf) Landes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edgar Morris, Jr. Pam had worked as a Mail Carrier/Clerk for the U.S. Postal Service for a number of years as well as helping her daughter with orders and deliveries at Scarlett's Flowers in Fork Union. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Columbia. She enjoyed helping others and always put their needs before her own. Survivors include two daughters, Nicole Baskfield (Arthur) of Palmyra, and Patricia Morris (Jorge) of Fork Union; a son, Robert E. Morris III of Charlottesville; a stepson, Jeff Harris (Pam) of Hazlewood, North Carolina; a very special family friend who was like a son to her, Natividad Perez (Magaly) and his children that she loved so much; three brothers, Michael Landes (Ethel) of Fork Union, Warren Landes of Columbia, and Bruce Landes (Dalene) of Midlothian; a sister, Barbara Heifner (Jerry) of Dillwyn; a grandson, Jayden; two brothers-in-law: Ronnie Morris and Vander Thomas, both of Troy; three sisters-in-law, Shirley Bryant (Forest) and Rebecca Harris, all of Troy, and Lisa Sprouse (Steve) of Kents Store; and a number of nieces, nephews, other important family members, and many dear friends throughout the community. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Palmyra, with the Reverend David Martin Ssentamu as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Bybee's Road Baptist Church Cemetery in Troy. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday evening, October 11, 2019. at Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
