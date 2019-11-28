Paul "P.G./Zeke" G. Morris, 70, of Stanardsville, Va. passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 under hospice care at Grace Health and Rehab surrounded by his family. He was born June 4, 1949 in Charlottesville, Va., son of the late Clarence Morris and Dorothy Davis Morris. P.G is survived by his sisters, Geneva Shifflett and Frances Thomas (James); nieces and nephews, Tony Shifflett (Dianne), Mark Shifflett and Amy Lawson (Curtis); great-nieces and great-nephews, Trevor, Brett, Cy, Seth, Noah, Kevin, Stacie, Brittany and Jessica; and numerous cousins, family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Elbert Shifflett and Eddie Ray Collier. P.G. enjoyed the simple things in life whether it was hunting, bluegrass music, drag races, NASCAR, or hanging out at Blu's garage with his friends. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Nortonsville Church of God, 1505 Simmons Gap Road, Dyke, Va. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Nortonsville Church of God with Pastors David Allison and Jay Temple officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. In honor of P.G, please dress casually for the services. Memorial contributions may be made to Nortonsville Church of God, 1505 Simmons Gap Rd. Dyke, VA 22935 and/or Greene County Rescue Squad, PO Box 302 Stanardsville, VA 22973. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
