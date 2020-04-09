March 26, 1997 - Tuesday, April 7, 2020 Philip Blake Morris, 23, resident of Ruckersville, Va., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Brenda Shifflett; great-grandparents, Otis and Gertrude Morris, and Winfred and Elizabeth Wyant; great-grandma, Matnell Lyles; and great uncle, Wayne Morris. He is survived by his loving parents, Philip and Donna Morris. In addition to his parents, Blake is survived by his siblings, Allison Morris McCaughan (Logan) of Stanardsville, and Tye Joseph Morris of Ruckersville; nephew, Henry Jackson McCaughan; his "Granddaddy" and "Grandma", Bobby and Betty Jo Shifflett of Ruckersville; "Grandpa", Julius Morris (Tina) of Ruckersville; "Nannie", Peggy Dettor (Jimmy) of Stanardsville; aunts and uncles, Karen and Lance Long of Ruckersville, and Robbie and Katherine Morris of Charlottesville; cousins, Lance Long (Amanda) of Richmond, Dylan Long (Therese) of Charlottesville, Luke, Sophie, Ava and Zac Morris of Charlottesville, Kim Steljes (Denny) of Charlottesville, Robin Clore (Sammy) of Stanardsville; Peter Morris (Lisa) of Ruckersville, and Melissa Estes (Jimmy) of Stanardsville; and a special cousin so dear to Blake, Kris Janezic of Charlottesville. He is also survived by a large family of aunts, uncles and cousins and many friends. We love you all and Blake loves you. To know Blake was to love him. From the time of his birth on March 26, 1997 to his death on Tuesday, Blake was our beautiful, blue-eyed baby boy, our Super Man who could do anything. He was a big boy, with an even bigger heart and we called him our Baby-Giant. His heart was so tender that he could only see the good in people. Blake graduated in 2015 from William Monroe High School and attended Radford University when he decided that he preferred to work with his Dad in the family business. He worked extremely hard for his parents and could do most anything in the least amount of time welding, hitch installations, auto repair and driving a forklift. From an early age, we knew he was mechanically inclined when he used his baby bottle to extend his reach to turn on the light switch. Blake was just naturally good at everything: video games; billiards; youth and high school sports; racing; and he recently took up golf. He would beat you at whatever it was and feel bad about it, but not enough to let you win! Blake was awarded the 2019 NASCAR top 500 Certificate for his 390th place in the U.S. and Canada for his rookie year at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg, Va. Blake's mission in life was to always entertain and make us laugh. He loved music and listened to Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Kenny Rogers. He was so funny and talented with his impersonations, rapping and magic shows. He wanted to help people and it just came naturally for him to want to brighten your day. That's our Blake. Blake was a member of Mountain View Chapel and supported numerous community missions, as well as two mission trips to the Dominican Republican. Blake was baptized in Madison, Va. on November 2, 2008 when he was 11 years old. The first bible verse that he learned in AWANA was "God is Love"; how appropriate for our boy who loved everyone. The family would like to thank the staff at UVA hospital for Blake's care and the many friends and family who have prayed and reached out to us in support. For our precious son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend: "You have won the race, now enjoy the victory". Services are being planned with Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Ruckersville, VA. Please check their website for updates: https://www.hillandwood.com/ Hill & Wood - Greene Chapel 15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
