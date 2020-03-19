Roy Morris, 84, of Stanardsville, Virginia, passed away on March 17, 2020, at his home. He was born on November 23, 1935, to the late App William Morris and Addie Lee Gear Morris. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Shifflett Morris; daughter, Peggy Heflin; brothers, Lyman, Edward, and Nelson Morris; sisters, Minnie Shifflett, Virgie Conley, Gertie Williams, and Lizzie Shifflett. He is survived by his daughters, Shirley Breeden and husband, Jeffrey, and Jeanette Shifflett and husband, Corey, all of Ruckersville, Va.; sons, Donald Wayne Morris of Stanardsville, and Lee Roy Morris of Ruckersville; sister, Nettie Mae Montgomery; grandchildren, Daniel Taylor, Trenton Morris, Tia Mitchell, Shana Smith, Kristen Collier, Dustin Heflin, Payton Heflin,Blake Shifflett and Alayna Morris; and eight great-grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020. Contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 941 Glenwood Station Lane, Unit 204, Charlottesville, VA 22901.

To plant a tree in memory of Roy Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries