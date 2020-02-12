Sandra Marie Morris, 60, of Gordonsville, died on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Born August 28, 1959, in Charlottesville, she was the daughter of the late Johnny Morris and Anna Morris. She is survived by her son, Mathew Morris; sister, Patricia Griggs; brother, John Eric Morris; four grandchildren, Malaya Ward, Messiah Monroe, Malachi Monroe, Khari Morris; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville with interment to follow in Woodberry Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

