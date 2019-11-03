Travis Shane Morris, of Charlottesville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 28, 2019. Travis was born on May 26, 1972, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to James Edward Morris and Mamie Lucille Hall Madison. By profession Travis was a skilled Mason, but his true passion in life was the great outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and hunter who spent lots of time in the woods or on the river with family and friends. Travis especially enjoyed sharing knowledge about the outdoors. A fabulous storyteller, he was often poetically descriptive to the tiniest of details; captivating his nieces and nephews, and anyone else around, with tall tales and infinite wisdom from his life experiences. He was an excellent cook who loved sharing his latest culinary masterpiece with everyone. Travis also had a knack for finding and creating unique things he knew his family would love. He often came home with a beautiful cross for his mother or vintage treasures for his Uncle Wayne's special projects. Wherever Travis was, so was laughter and love. Travis was preceded in death by his father, James Edward Morris; brother, Landon Shawn Morris; paternal grandparents, Wilbert Herbert Morris and Minnie Herrion Morris; and maternal grandparents Charles Edward Hall Sr. and Leona Pearl Haney Hall. Travis is survived by his loving mother, Mamie Lucille Hall Madison; sister, Sonya Renee Houchens (Andy); brother, James Aaron Morris (Donielle Abel); sister-in-law, Rebecca Morris; nephews, Wesley, Aaron, Drew, Ryan, Brandon and Jacob; nieces Brittany, Cati, Ashley and Kimi; seven great-nieces and nephews along with numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins who cared for him deeply. In addition, he had many friends, three of whom were particularly close and lifelong, Frank DeHooge, Robbie Pace and Chris Billups. A memorial service will be held at Charlottesville Church of the Brethren located at 1225 Rio Road East in Charlottesville, Va., on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Holly Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Travis to Hunters for the Hungry, P.O. Box 304, Big Island, VA 24526 or Albemarle County Fire Rescue, 460 Stagecoach Road, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
