Virginia Knight Morris, 89, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away peacefully in the arms of Jesus, surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home. She was born on June 29, 1931 to the late Leonard Knight and Evaline Knight. She was preceded in death by her husband, Twyman Clee Morris; daughter, Jacqueline Heatwole; brothers, George Knight and Homer Knight; sisters, Lessie Knight, Lily Williams, Arlene Vurnakes; grandson, Bruce Morris, Jr.; and son-in-law, Ronnie Parrish. Virginia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her favorite time was cooking for her family and friends and she was known for her Sunday dinners. She was a devoted Christian and treasured the friendships with her church family. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Parrish of Stanardsville and Karron Good and husband, James of Madison; sons, Richard Morris and wife, Barbara and Jeffrey Morris and wife, Linda of Stanardsville; grandchildren, Stephen Morris and wife, Roxanne, Anthony Heatwole and friend, Shirley, Mark Heatwole and wife, Rachel, Candace Patterson and husband, Mike, Cranston Parrish and wife, Katie, Cynthia Dean and husband, Stuart, Kevin Good and wife, Sarah, Luke Morris, Emily Easton and husband, Shane; 18 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Stanley Heatwole; and special caregiver, Doris Dye. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison. Masks and social distancing required at the service. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 941 Glenwood Station Lane, Suite 303, Charlottesville, Va. 22901 or Greene County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 302 Stanardsville, Va. 22973.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries