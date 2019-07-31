William "Randy" Morris, 67, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on July 27, 2019 at Cedars Nursing Home. Born on April 18, 1952, in Charlottesville, Virginia, he was the son of Irving and Marjorie Morris. He was preceded in death by his father, Irving Ray Morris; sister, Janice Bishop; and brothers, Irving Ray Morris Jr. and Stephen Morris. William is survived by his mother, Marjorie Morris; sisters, Charlotte Morris and Hellen Powell; brother, Ronald Morris; special friend, Barry Gibson; his ex-wife, Betty Spinks Overstreet; stepson, Jonathan; and stepdaughter, Lindy. Special thanks to Cedars Nursing Home for the excellent care William received. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, Attn: Advancement Office, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
